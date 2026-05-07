Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized President Donald Trump, accusing him of focusing on self-promotion while pointing to rising costs and healthcare concerns affecting American families.

Trump Branding Criticism Sparks Economic Claims Debate

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Warren said, "Trump is slapping his face on everything from passports to coins."

She argued that he focuses heavily on image and self-promotion. She contrasted that with what she described as serious economic consequences affecting households.

"Here are things he won't put his name on: 15 million Americans losing health coverage, gas prices at a 4-year high, tariffs costing families $2,500," Warren wrote.

She added, "Trump wants his face on everything but accountability."

Democrats Slam GOP Over Rising Costs

Democrats accused Republicans of worsening economic pressures and prioritizing political projects over relief for American families.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said Republicans "kicked millions of kids and families off SNAP" and blamed them for rising prices tied to tariffs and foreign policy decisions, arguing they "do not care about helping working families—not one bit."

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) also criticized GOP spending choices, saying Republicans were prioritizing Trump-related initiatives, including immigration enforcement and a "golden White House ballroom," instead of lowering costs.

He added that none of Trump's "agenda is going to help your cost of living."

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) questioned reports of a $1 billion White House-related upgrade, raising concerns about taxpayer funding and cost increases.

Separately, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blamed high gas prices on Trump's Iran policy, saying, "GAS PRICES ARE $4.39 AND CLIMBING," and warning families were "paying the price every time they fill up."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.