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President Barack Obama with the face of concern as he speaks at a campaign rally for the presumptive democratic nominee at the Charlotte Convention Center.
May 7, 2026 3:14 AM 2 min read

Neil deGrasse Tyson Predicts Trump UFO Files Will Be 'Anticlimactic' As Obama Tells Stephen Colbert 'It Hasn't Happened Yet'

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson predicted on Wednesday that the expected release of U.S. government files on UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena will probably fall short of the public's most dramatic expectations.

Tyson Expects UFO Files To Disappoint

Tyson joked that he would be delighted if the files came with "an actual alien," preferably alive. In the op-ed, he said that if an authentic alien walked out of the halls of Congress, no one would ever again need to ask whether people "believe" in aliens, just as people do not question the existence of elephants. He added that such a being would become the literal "elephant in the room."

Obama Says Alien Secrets Would Leak

In a "Late Show" interview with Stephen Colbert that aired Tuesday, Obama said, "It hasn't happened yet," and argued that a secret involving aliens or alien spacecraft could not stay hidden. "I promise you some guy guarding the installation would have taken a selfie with one of the aliens and sent it to his girlfriend," Obama said.

New UFO Disclosures

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

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