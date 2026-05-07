On Wednesday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was moved out of the intensive care unit and remains hospitalized as he continues his recovery.

Giuliani Health Update: Critical But Stable

Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman posted on X that the former New York City mayor is "out of the ICU and will spend some time recovering before leaving the hospital."

He added, "The mayor and his family appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers sent his way."

Goodman described Giuliani as "the man who took down the Mafia, saved New York City, and ran toward the towers on September 11th," adding that he is "the same fighter he’s always been, and he’s winning this fight."

He also wrote, "The power of prayer is working. The mayor feels it. We feel it. Please keep them coming for America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani."

On Monday, Goodman said Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia after complications from a pre-existing respiratory condition worsened his illness.

Spokeperson said the virus "quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition."

Goodman also referenced Giuliani's response during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, saying, "On September 11th, Mayor Giuliani ran toward the towers to help those in need," which later contributed to a diagnosis of restrictive airway disease.

Giuliani Crash Injury And Dominion Defamation Settlement

Last year, Giuliani was seriously injured in a high-speed rear-end crash in New Hampshire.

He was taken to a trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebra and other injuries, including cuts, bruises and damage to his arm and leg.

Separately, Giuliani settled a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false election fraud claims tied to the 2020 election.

Both sides agreed to dismiss all claims, with each covering its own legal costs and the settlement amount was not disclosed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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