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President,Donald,J.,Trump,Delivers,Remarks,On,Energy,At,The
May 7, 2026 12:33 AM 3 min read

Gavin Newsom Says Trump Admin Is 'Celebrating,' 'Bragging' About High Gas Prices Amid Kevin Hassett's Credit Card Spending Comment

Bragging About Gas Prices

“The Trump Administration is now CELEBRATING Americans paying more for gas and putting more on their credit cards,” the California Governor’s official Press Office said in a post on X, slamming Hassett for saying that ordinary Americans were using their credit cards to spend “more on gasoline,” but also on other things.

“They’re literally bragging about people getting squeezed,” the post said, before accusing the administration of being “totally out of touch” with reality.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline broke the $4.5 threshold as data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) showed that the national average for gasoline on Wednesday was $4.536/gallon. The average price in California was $6.160/gallon, with the gas price in Mono County at $7.044/gallon.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, on the other hand, suggested that oil prices in U.S. states like Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, as well as Wisconsin would come down once refineries scale back to normal operations following reported disruptions

Bernie Sanders Questions Hassett’s Comments

Elizabeth Warren Reignites Insider Trading Claims Amid Iran War

Meanwhile, Trump has said that a deal with Iran was “very possible,” indicating optimism surrounding the easing of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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