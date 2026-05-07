Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt called the reported U.S.-Iran draft agreement a "terrible deal" on Wednesday, two days after President Donald Trump appeared on his show and as the White House paused a naval operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hewitt Warns Against Iran Concessions

"This would be a terrible deal," Hewitt wrote on X in response to the report. "I hope the terms of any deal would be significantly stricter: No enrichment, ever. HEU to us stat," he added, referring to highly enriched uranium. Hewitt also urged terms that would end Iranian proxy activity and restore internet access, arguing that Trump "never gives up leverage" and asking why he would start when Iran was "on the ropes."

In a follow-up post, Hewitt said accepting the reported terms would be "snatching defeat from jaws of victory."

Reported Deal Would Pause Enrichment

The proposed framework would reportedly require a moratorium on Iranian nuclear enrichment, sanctions relief from the United States and an easing of both countries' restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Axios states that U.S. officials expected Iran to respond to the proposal within 48 hours.

Trump Says Progress Drove Pause

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said on Wednesday, “They [Iran] want to make a deal. We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal,” Reuters reported.

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