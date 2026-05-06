Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's chief economist was "right" that credit card spending is "through the roof," but argued the remark shows Americans are leaning on debt to cover higher prices, not enjoying a stronger economy.

Sanders Says Debt Masks Economic Pain

Sanders shared a clip of the interview on X and wrote, "Trump's chief economist is right: ‘Credit card spending is through the roof.' Americans are forced to put more of their spending on credit cards because of outrageously high prices. That's a win for big banks charging 30% interest rates. It's a disaster for working people."

Gas Spending Drives Retail Sales Jump

The exchange came as federal data showed higher fuel costs driving a large share of recent consumer spending. Retail sales rose 1.7% in March from February, while business at gas stations jumped 15.5%, according to the Commerce Department. Excluding gasoline, retail sales rose 0.6%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also seized on Hassett's remarks, writing that "The Trump Administration is raising your costs and celebrating it on live TV."

Low-Income Households Cut Fuel Use

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