President Donald Trump has defended the expansion of the White House Ballroom and pushed back on new cost overrun reports.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday and stated that the original proposal for the ballroom situated on the East side of the White House, estimated at $200 million, was inadequate for handling necessary events, meetings, and future inaugurations. As a result, the project was expanded to twice its size and improved in quality, leading to a revised cost of less than $400 million.

The president accused the “Fake News” of failing to report the necessary changes made to the project long ago, thereby creating a false impression of cost overrun.

Trump emphasized that the project was coming in ahead of schedule and under budget, contrary to claims by the media.

“Highest quality completed project will be something less than 400 Million Dollars,” Trump wrote.

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