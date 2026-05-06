For more than a decade, China has been waging a quiet offensive against the U.S. dollar, and the front line has been oil.

Beijing’s pitch to oil-producing countries has been simple: stop pricing your crude in U.S. dollars and start accepting Chinese yuan instead. Every barrel that trades in yuan is a barrel that doesn’t reinforce dollar dominance — and the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency is the foundation of America’s ability to borrow cheaply, sanction adversaries, and project financial power.

China has been making real progress. In November 2023, the People’s Bank of China and the Saudi Central Bank signed a $7 billion currency swap agreement — the first such deal between the two countries — designed to enable direct yuan-riyal settlement and bypass the dollar.

In June 2024, Saudi Arabia joined mBridge, the cross-border digital currency platform led by China and the Bank for International Settlements that has been processing tens of billions in yuan-based settlements. Russia now sells most of its oil in yuan. The dollar’s share of global foreign exchange reserves has slipped to roughly 57%, the lowest level since 1994.

Trump Flips The Petrodollar Script

Then Donald Trump returned to the White House — and the math started running in reverse.

America Becomes The World’s Backup Barrel

Asia’s refiners, suddenly cut off from the Persian Gulf, scrambled for replacement barrels. They have been finding them in U.S. WTI, U.S. Mars crude, Kazakh CPC Blend, and West African sweet — almost all of it priced and settled in dollars.

Asia’s April crude imports are on track for the lowest level since 2016. Trump told CNBC that giant tankers are now arriving “empty” at U.S. ports in Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, specifically to load American oil.

Bessent’s Quiet Swap-Line Power Play

The decisive piece, though, is happening at the Treasury. Secretary Scott Bessent has been quietly extending permanent dollar swap lines to Gulf and Asian allies — standing arrangements that let those countries access dollars on demand.

For the UAE — which announced its exit from OPEC effective May 1, 2026 — the choice has been laid out starkly: keep hedging with the yuan, or take the standing dollar lifeline Washington is offering. The UAE’s engagement with Bessent suggests Abu Dhabi has picked a side. And it isn’t China’s.

What Wall Street Hasn’t Priced Yet

Step back and the architecture comes into focus. Each piece — Venezuelan oil flowing through U.S. companies, Asia’s refiners forced to buy American crude, the UAE leaving OPEC and reaching for U.S. swap lines — pulls the global oil trade back toward dollar settlement at exactly the moment China was banking on fragmentation in its favor. None of this needs a master plan to matter. The convergence is the story.

For markets fixated on Brent’s daily moves, the real story is happening underneath. Trump hasn’t just disrupted the global oil order. He’s quietly used that disruption to push back hard against China’s most ambitious financial project in a generation. Wall Street hasn’t fully priced it in yet. Beijing has.

What Investors Should Watch Next

The cleanest tells will come from three places.

First, watch for additional Gulf states — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait — formally engaging the Treasury on swap lines; each one further drains the petroyuan project.

Second, watch the share of new Middle Eastern oil contracts settled in dollars versus yuan; mBridge volumes flatlining or reversing would confirm the shift.

Third, watch the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) — sustained strength against a backdrop of high oil prices is historically rare and would signal the petrodollar architecture is reasserting itself.

The trade that doesn’t yet exist on most desks: shorting the assumption that de-dollarization is a one-way street.

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