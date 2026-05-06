US And Iran Close To Finalizing Agreement To End War, Initiate Comprehensive Nuclear Discussions: Report

The U.S. is reportedly close to finalizing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran, which aims to terminate the ongoing war and lay the foundation for extensive nuclear negotiations.

The talks could potentially occur in Islamabad or Geneva. The MOU also proposes a gradual lifting of Iran’s shipping restrictions and the U.S. naval blockade over the 30-day period. However, if the negotiations fail, U.S. forces could reinstate the blockade or restart military action.

According to the report, the duration of the uranium enrichment moratorium is still under negotiation, with sources suggesting it could be at least 12 years. The MOU’s terms would be contingent on a final agreement, leaving room for a possible resurgence of war or an extended stalemate.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Oil Dips As Trump Pauses ‘Project Freedom’

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during White House press briefing on Tuesday, said that a final agreement won't come quickly, stressing that a complex deal requires clear terms on what each side is willing to negotiate and concede upfront to make talks worthwhile.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil price was trading 7.13% lower at $102.04 per barrel, while the S&P 500 futures edged 51 points higher to 7,338.25.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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