Trump's Leadership Style Under Fire

In a post on X, Scaramucci said Trump tends to "eat his young," arguing that the president could damage the political futures of key allies within his own party.

He suggested this pattern has already been seen in past relationships with former officials, pointing to former Vice President Mike Pence as an example of a political career he believes was diminished after serving under Trump.

Scaramucci warned that Rubio and Vance could face similar risks if internal party tensions intensify during Trump's current term.

JD Vance's Political Positioning

The former communications director also said Vance has attempted to distance himself from long foreign military engagements and "forever wars," which he argued could help preserve his political brand.

However, Scaramucci said it remains unclear whether Vance will pursue a presidential bid.

"If it goes in that direction and he decides to run for president, he'll at least be able to make the case to the American people," Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci also described the U.S. political climate as "anti-incumbent," suggesting voters are increasingly willing to switch parties between elections.

"I really do see a Democratic electoral success in the midterms and possibly in the 2028 presidential election," he said, adding that Democrats could still lose if they nominate weak candidates.

Approval Ratings, Electoral Outlook

Scaramucci’s comments came amid the weakening public support for Trump. Earlier this month, an Emerson College poll showed his approval rating at 40% and disapproval at 56%, with a net rating falling to -16.

The voter frustration is largely tied to economic concerns.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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