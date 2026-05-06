According to the official statement, Araghchi would discuss bilateral ties and regional and global developments with Wang Yi.

Handjani also pointed out China's stake in preserving stability in the Persian Gulf to secure uninterrupted trade and energy flows. China's leadership aims to keep oil tankers moving and ensure continued trade from the Persian Gulf to Asian markets, he said.

Meanwhile, Danny Russel from the Asia Society Policy Institute said that for Tehran, the visit to China is seen as a way to demonstrate to the U.S. that it “isn't isolated” and has options, as it seeks to strengthen its bargaining position in the standoff with Washington.

US Pauses Escort Mission, Tightens Grip On China

Previously, Trump warned China of “big problems” if it supplies Iran with air defense systems amid U.S. intelligence reports about Beijing's plan to send MANPAD anti-air missile systems via third parties to Tehran.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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