Trump Amplifies Proposal To Rebrand ICE As 'NICE,' Shares Federal-Style Logo Concept

President Donald Trump amplified a social media proposal to rebrand Immigration and Customs Enforcement as "NICE," sharing a mockup of the renamed agency on Social media.

ICE Rebrand Proposal Gains Traction Online

On Tuesday, Trump shared a mock design on Truth Social suggesting that ICE be renamed the "National Immigration and Customs Enforcement," forming the acronym "NICE," along with an eagle-and-shield style emblem resembling an official federal patch.

The Department of Homeland Security also reshared Trump's post on X, adding the phrase "National Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

The White House later responded to the DHS post with only an eye emoji.

The idea originated in a March post by a Trump supporter who wrote, "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day, every day."

Trump responded on April 26, calling it a "GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT."

Trump Pushes Major Rebrands for Airport and Pentagon

Eric Trump unveiled a new logo for the planned renaming of Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport after local and state approval moved the project forward.

The design, shared on X, featured a gold eagle, stars-and-stripes crest, and the new airport name.

Eric Trump called it a proud tribute and said he looked forward to flights landing at "DJT."

Last year, the Trump administration planned an executive order allowing the Pentagon to use "Department of War" as a secondary title for the Department of Defense.

Officials were also authorized to use related titles in official communications while pursuing a permanent change.

Trump had previously backed the idea, arguing the current name was "too defensive."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ noamgalai