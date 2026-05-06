Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) predicted on Tuesday that Republicans will keep control of the Senate in November's midterm elections, though he sounded far less certain about the party's chances of holding the House.

Scott Says GOP Will Keep Senate

Scott told Fox Business Network's Charles Gasparino at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, that "Republicans will stay in the majority." When Gasparino pressed him on whether the GOP would keep the Senate, Scott replied, "In the Senate, for sure."

The comments from Scott, who chairs the Senate GOP campaign committee, reflected the party's stronger position in the upper chamber. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 Senate majority. Democrats would need to flip four GOP-held seats to take control, assuming they do not lose any of their own seats. Vice President JD Vance would break a 50-50 tie in favor of Republicans.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has shifted several Senate races toward Democrats this spring but still described Republicans as favorites to retain the chamber, even as the political climate has become rougher for the GOP.

North Carolina Race Tests GOP Confidence

In Maine, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is seeking a sixth term and could face Graham Platner, an oyster farmer and Marine Corps veteran, after Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) declined a Senate bid.

House Outlook Looks More Uncertain

Scott was more cautious about the House, saying it was a "different" and "challenging" story. Republicans hold a narrow 217-212 advantage, with five vacancies.

History also weighs against the party in power. In four of the last five midterm elections, the president's party lost control of the House, with 2014 the exception. The Cook Political Report currently lists only 16 House seats as toss-ups, a sign of shrinking competition, and most are held by Republicans.

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