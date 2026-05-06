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Governor Gavin Newsom speaking at a Press Event announcing a climate partnership between CA and Norway
May 6, 2026 12:41 AM 2 min read

Gavin Newsom Wants To Know Why Trump Ballroom Cost Has Shot Up 5x Amid $1 Billion Taxpayer Claim

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) questioned a reported increase in White House East Wing-related costs after a $1 billion Secret Service funding allocation sparked claims of a taxpayer-funded ballroom project.

Ballroom Cost Hits $1 Billion

Investor Spencer Hakimian posted on X that "Trump's ballroom will now cost $1 billion dollars and be fully taxpayer funded," sharing a screenshot of a federal budget provision.

The document shows $1 billion appropriated to the U.S. Secret Service for "security adjustments and upgrades" within the White House perimeter, including the "East Wing Modernization Project" with above- and below-ground security features.

The Newsom press office shared his post and wrote, "WHY HAS THE BALLROOM COST GONE UP 5X ?? WHY IS THE BALLROOM NOW PUBLICLY FUNDED?"

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

White House Ballroom Plan Advances Amid Legal Dispute

Last month, the Department of Justice urged preservationists to drop a lawsuit blocking a proposed $400 million White House East Wing ballroom, citing security concerns after a shooting scare at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Officials argued the case should not delay construction, with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche calling for the project to move forward and Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate describing the venue as necessary for presidential security.

President Donald Trump defended the project, saying it was needed after the incident and would include enhanced security features such as drone resistance and bulletproof glass.

He said the ballroom would provide a safer setting for official events.

Despite ongoing legal challenges and a court order halting construction, the National Capital Planning Commission approved the project in an 8–1 vote, allowing planning to proceed.

Trump welcomed the decision and thanked supporters.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock.com

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