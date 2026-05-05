Eric Trump unveiled the new logo for Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday, which is set to be renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport after Florida lawmakers and Palm Beach County officials cleared key steps in the rebranding.

Eric Trump Shares New Airport Logo

The president's son posted the logo on X, showing a gold eagle wearing a crest shield with stars and stripes while holding two olive branches. The words "President Donald J. Trump International Airport" appear below it, with gold stars scattered through the design.

"For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida," Eric Trump wrote. "There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad!" He added, "Looking forward to seeing flights landing at ‘DJT' very very soon!"

County Approves Trademark Agreement

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation in March renaming the airport after Trump. The airport is near Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, which he bought in 1985 and has frequently used as a weekend destination.

Airport Code Fight Remains Unresolved

The Palm Beach County Department of Airports estimates the rebranding will cost about $5.5 million, and state lawmakers have already moved to fund part of it, including earlier support from the Florida Senate for $2.75 million.

The law takes effect July 1. PBI said that after DeSantis signed the bill, the legislation affects only the airport's name and does not change its three-letter code. Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) introduced federal legislation in March to rename the airport and change the location identifier to "DJT," but the bill has not advanced beyond referral to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

In January, a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard linking the airport to Mar-a-Lago was ceremonially renamed President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy On Shutterstock.com