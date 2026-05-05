Only One Congress Member Has Bought GameStop Stock Since 2022, But She Sold Her eBay Stock Too Soon

• GameStop stock is showing downward pressure. Where are GME shares going?

Congresswoman Owns GameStop Stock

Since 2022, only one member of Congress has bought GameStop stock. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) is the only buyer of the well-known meme stock in recent years, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page.

McClain disclosed that her spouse bought $1,000 to $15,000 in GameStop shares on June 11, 2025. At that time, GameStop stock was trading between $28.42 and $29.41 per share.

Today, GameStop stock trades at $24.23. While the investment is down, the merger with eBay could represent a key moment in the future of the video game retailer.

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen has been cutting unprofitable business segments, closing underperforming stores and building up a cash pile. He recently outlined the reasons for buying eBay, including creating a collectibles powerhouse to compete with Amazon.com.

The deal for eBay would see the auction company bought for $125 per share, with a 50/50 split of cash and GameStop stock.

That's the bad news for McClain. While the deal may never materialize, McClain may have sold shares too soon.

A disclosure shows McClain's spouse buying $1,000 to $15,000 in eBay stock on June 17, 2025, only to sell the shares later on June 24, 2025.

Ebay shares traded between $77.03 and $77.70 on June 17, 2025, and traded between $74.32 and $77.08 on June 24, 2025. This means the sale was likely done at a loss or a tiny profit.

The congresswoman and her husband could be up on the purchase now if they held their shares with eBay stock currently trading at $105.26.

Lisa McClain’s Investments

McClain’s wealth has grown by millions of dollars in recent years, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

Among her recently disclosed investments are a purchase in privately held xAI, the AI company owned by Elon Musk that has since merged with SpaceX.

With the investment in xAI, McClain’s wealth could increase in the future based on the success of Musk’s company, which could go public later this year.

A report from Quiver Quantitative ranked McClain as the third top gainer among members of Congress for their investment portfolio gains in 2025. McClain had a gain of 37% in 2025, outpacing the 16.6% gain for the S&P 500.

McClain's trading history in 2025 included hundreds of stock purchases, including multiple purchases of Tesla stock.

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