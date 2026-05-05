Iran's Nuclear Weapon Timeline Remains Unchanged Despite Weeks Of Strikes: Report

The latest U.S. intelligence reports suggest that Iran’s timeline to build a nuclear weapon remains unchanged since last summer, even after two months of war initiated by President Donald Trump to prevent the Islamic republic from developing a nuclear bomb, Reuters reported on Monday.

The unchanged timeline implies that to significantly hinder Tehran’s nuclear program, it may be necessary to destroy or remove Iran’s remaining stockpile of highly enriched uranium (HEU), according to Reuters.

Before the June 12-day war, U.S. intelligence estimated that Iran could produce enough weapons-grade uranium and build a bomb within three to six months. After the U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities, that timeline was extended to roughly nine months to a year, as per the report.

Former U.S. intelligence analyst Eric Brewer told the publication that recent U.S. strikes likely didn't target Iran's nuclear material, meaning Iran may still retain its stockpile, potentially stored in deeply buried sites unreachable by current U.S. weapons. He noted that options like risky ground raids have been considered.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Iran Uranium Access Still Uncertain

Earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that a significant portion of Iran’s uranium enriched to 60% purity remains at the Isfahan nuclear complex, despite past airstrikes and limited international inspections.

The attacks destroyed or severely damaged the three active enrichment plants—Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan. However, about 440 kg of uranium enriched to 60% is unaccounted for, and the IAEA said that the total stockpile could be enough for around 10 bombs if further enriched.

IAEA Director General, Rafael Grossi, said inspectors haven't been able to verify Iran's nuclear material or confirm IAEA seals due to limited access, relying instead on satellite data. The IAEA estimates Iran holds about 440.9 kg of highly enriched uranium, with some likely at Isfahan, while key sites like Natanz and Fordo remain partially inaccessible.

Grossi said there have been discussions with Russia and other countries about possibly removing Iran's enriched uranium from the country as part of diplomatic efforts.

No Deal Yet As Tensions Persist

The U.S. military said Monday it destroyed six Iranian small boats, along with cruise missiles and drones, after Trump deployed naval forces to escort stranded tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in an operation dubbed "Project Freedom."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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