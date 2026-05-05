Anthony Scaramucci Unleashes New Attack On Trump, Says Everybody 'Hates' Him— 'You Cannot Tell...'

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci criticized Donald Trump on social media once again, accusing the president of narcissistic traits, attention-seeking behavior and a constant need for control.

Scaramucci Makes Explosive Claims About Trump

In his post on Monday, Scaramucci wrote, "Everybody hates Donald Trump," and went on to make claims about Trump's personal and behavioral traits, including references to his family and public image.

He said, "Melania. His children. The grandkids find him weird," adding, "Honestly, he is weird."

Scaramucci also described Trump's appearance and behavior in critical terms, stating, "He has orange makeup on, lifts in his shoes, the girdle on some days."

He further alleged Trump "has to be the king of every single moment" and "cannot tell him something he doesn't know or else he'll flip out."

He framed these behaviors as part of a broader psychological pattern, saying, "It all fits the same pattern of narcissism," while also acknowledging contrast in Trump's personality.

"He can be charming. He can be gracious," Scaramucci added, noting Trump remains "the most powerful man in the world, yet still desperate to be accepted."

Scaramucci Criticizes Trump, Calls For Leadership Change

Earlier, Scaramucci criticized Trump and U.S. political leadership, accusing officials of enabling harmful behavior and failing to act through constitutional safeguards.

He said, “We are ALL FAILING this country,” called for Trump's removal, and said he was "mentally unwell," while also accusing elites of normalizing the situation and acting as "willing accomplices."

In separate comments, Scaramucci urged Democrats to shift away from anti-Trump messaging, arguing it was too polarizing and often ineffective.

He said focusing on Trump alienated many voters and suggested instead emphasizing economic issues like opportunity and financial stress.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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