Gavin Newsom Says Trump 'Destroyed' Spirit Airlines: 'Affordability Is A Hoax'

‘Affordability Is A Hoax,’ Says Newsom

In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, Newsom’s official Press Office handle quoted a post by NBC News, which shared that Spirit decided to cease operations because of geopolitical factors leading to increased fuel prices. “Wow. Trump destroyed America's largest low cost carrier. Affordability is a hoax!" the post said.

Spirit Sparks GOP Vs Democrats Debate

A merger between the two airlines could have possibly helped Spirit after its creditors opposed a $500 million funding package touted by Trump to help the carrier.

Fuel Costs Spark Concern Amid Iran War

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