'This Is Trump Country:' Chuck Schumer Blames Trump's Iran Policy As Gas Prices Reach $4.39 Per Gallon

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blamed rising gas prices on the Donald Trump‘s Iran policy, saying higher fuel costs are hitting American families as prices reach $4.39 per gallon.

Gas Prices Spark Political Clash Over Foreign Policy

In a post on X, Schumer highlighted high gasoline prices during a visit to an Upstate New York gas station, where he said he spoke with working families struggling with costs.

"GAS PRICES ARE $4.39 AND CLIMBING," Schumer wrote.

He added, "I stood at a gas station in Upstate NY with veterans, farmers, and families paying the price every time they fill up."

He added a political framing of the issue, saying, "This is Trump country. They don't want to pay for his reckless Iran war."

Schumer continued, "They're saying: enough. End the war. Stop the pain at the pump."

Democrats Blame Trump For Rising Gas Prices

Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said, "Gas prices were under $3.00 a gallon before the reckless Republican war of choice," adding that prices have now reached about $4.45 per gallon.

He added, "You deserve better."

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) echoed the criticism, calling it "Trump's war" and saying Midwest drivers are seeing some of the fastest increases.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also pushed back on Republican blame-shifting, arguing, "You can’t lower gas prices by blurting out the names of a few Democrats," while saying current policies are driving broader economic pain.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) claimed, "Working families are paying the price for Trump's war," linking higher oil prices to Iran-related tensions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said gas prices would have fallen quickly if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had returned to normal.

He said reopening the key oil route would have eased market pressure immediately, though prices would have taken longer to fully stabilize.

Duffy added that consumers would have seen "immediate relief" once the Strait reopened.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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