Markwayne Mullin's Amkor Stock Trade 'Is on A Roll,' Says Nancy Pelosi Tracker As Stock Surges 60%

Committee Role Raises Eyebrows

In a post, the stock tracker highlighted that Mullin "is on a roll" and bought "up to $150,000 in Amkor" twice in 2026. The popular social media account noted that "Mullin sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, which oversees the military supply chain and military installations."

Benzinga's Government Trades tracker shows that Mullin purchased AMKR stock on January 5 and February 4, with the transactions reported on February 4 and March 2, respectively.

Mullin’s did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for a comment.

Since those purchases, shares of the Arizona-based semiconductor packaging and testing company have climbed roughly 60%.

Amkor Benefits From Semiconductor Tailwinds

Upbeat Results Fuel Surge

Amkor reported upbeat first-quarter results, beating expectations with earnings of 33 cents per share and revenues of $1.69 billion. It projects second-quarter earnings per share between 42 and 52 cents, which is above the previous 31 cent estimate, along with revenue expectations of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion.

Impressed by robust earnings, most analysts lifted their target price for the stock.

Insider Confidence Boosts Performance

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMKR maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term. The stock has a good Growth score in the 91st percentile and a Momentum score in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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