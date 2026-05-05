Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday accused oil companies of profiting from the war in Iran amid an oil and gasoline price surge in the U.S.

Ripping Off Americans

Sanders, in a post on X, drew comparisons between crude oil and gasoline prices from 2026 and 2011. The Vermont independent outlined that oil prices on Monday were around the $105/barrel mark, while gas cost $4.46 per gallon in the U.S.

He then shared the oil and gas figures from March 2011, during the President Barack Obama administration, when oil was trading at $105/barrel, but gas was $3.51 a gallon. “Big Oil is using the Iran War to rip off Americans at the gas pump,” he said, touting a “windfall profits tax” and calling for an end to the Iran war.

Gavin Newsom Attacks Trump Over Gas Prices

Iran War

Trump recently announced he was launching the “Project Freedom” initiative aimed at guiding ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz out of restricted waters as a “humanitarian gesture” amid escalating tensions in the region.

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