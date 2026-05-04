The trading activity of members of Congress continues to be closely monitored by retail investors, especially when disclosures show the buying and selling of defense stocks as Middle East tension continues.

• General Dynamics stock is trading near recent highs. What should traders watch with GD?

Congressman Buys Defense Stocks

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) recently disclosed buying and selling dozens of stocks, as tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

While there were numerous buys and sales, several stock purchases stand out.

Moskowitz's disclosure shows shares of several defense stocks were bought, which comes as the U.S. recently attacked Iran and tension in the Middle East remains elevated. Calls for the U.S. defense spending to increase have also been proposed by the current White House administration.

Here are the trades from Moskowitz of defense stocks:

March 23, 2026: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock

March 23, 2026: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 General Dynamics stock

March 23, 2026: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) stock

March 23, 2026: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 GE Aerospace stock

March 31, 2026: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 General Dynamics stock

March 31, 2026: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 GE Aerospace stock

In total, the latest disclosure showed the congressman buying between $3,000 and $45,000 in shares of General Dynamics and between $3,000 and $45,000 in shares of GE Aerospace.

Why Buying Defense Stocks Matters

Many defense stocks have soared over the last year thanks to the increased Middle East tension. General Dynamics and GE Aerospace stocks are both up over 28% over the last year.

Other defense stocks have soared even higher.

The trades from Moskowitz come as the congressman also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Stocks bought by members of congress on committees that have oversight over a particular sector often come as a red flag to investors.

The new disclosure from Moskowitz represents the first stocks he has bought in 2026. While other stocks such as Monster, McDonald's and Home Depot were bought at the same time, the defense stocks bought will be under additional scrutiny given the timing of the purchase and the committee assignment.

Benzinga will continue to monitor the trading activity of members of Congress.

Photo: W. Scott McGill via Shutterstock