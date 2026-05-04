Congresswoman Ditches Magnificent Seven Stocks, Including The Year-To-Date Leader

Trading activity by members of Congress continues to catch attention from retail traders, especially when a disclosure shows several Magnificent Seven stocks sold at the same time. Here's the details.

Congresswoman Sells Off Stocks

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-Texas) recently disclosed selling several stocks, as tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

The filing showed the sale of multiple stocks on April 8. All transactions were listed as being in the $1,000 to $15,000 range. The transactions also listed that the assets were inherited in January 2026 in the filing description.

Among the stocks sold were the following Magnificent Seven stocks.

This represents four of the Magnificent Seven stocks and includes Alphabet, the top gainer year-to-date in 2026 at +21.6%. Apple and Nvidia stocks are positive year-to-date in 2026, while Microsoft stock is down around 12% year-to-date in 2026.

Fletcher's Trading History

Fletcher last disclosed stock transactions back in 2019, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

The disclosure that the stocks were inherited in January 2026 and then sold in April could signal not wanting to own stocks while a member of Congress, or could signal selling off the stocks that were acquired for some other reason.

Magnificent Seven stocks have been among the most followed names by investors and the buying and selling of these large-cap names by members of Congress often generate strong interest.

Benzinga will continue to monitor the trading activity from members of Congress, looking for unusual trades.

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