German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed the importance of the U.S. as the nation’s key partner in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) amid recent tensions with President Donald Trump.

Merz took to X on Sunday to state, “We share a common goal: Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons,” days after questioning Trump’s strategy to exit from the Iran war.

In another interview on Sunday, Merz said that he has to accept that Trump “has a different view on these issues” than them, but Germany still views the U.S. as an “important” partner, reported Reuters, citing public broadcaster ARD.

Trump-Germany Rift Deepens

The German Chancellor questioned the U.S.'s exit strategy in the conflict, highlighting the widening rift between Washington and its European NATO allies over strategy and end goals.

However, Merz rejected claims that his criticism of the Iran war planning led to Trump’s troop withdrawal decision from Germany, denying any direct connection.

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