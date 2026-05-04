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May 4, 2026 3:14 AM 3 min read

John Bolton Says US Holds 'Great Advantage' In Iran But 'Hasn't Finished The Job' As Trump Wants To Win By 'Bigger Margin'

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said Sunday that the United States "hasn't finished the job" in Iran, arguing that President Donald Trump still has military and political leverage more than two months after the conflict began.

Bolton Says Trump Has More Leverage

Trump Launches New Hormuz Ship Mission

Poll Shows Public Opposes Iran War

Public support remains weak. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll last Friday found that 61% of Americans said the Trump administration was wrong to launch military action against Iran.

The war has also kept pressure on consumers. The Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, has remained largely closed, and AAA reported that the national average gas price reached about $4.45 a gallon, up from $3.17 a year ago.

Photo courtesy: NINA IMAGES/Shutterstock

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