Gavin Newsom Slams Trump's 'Iran War Tax' As California Gas Price Breaks $6/Gallon Threshold

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) slammed President Donald Trump on Saturday as gas prices continued to surge amid escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing U.S.-Israel and Iran war.

Trump Iran War Tax

In a post on the social media platform X, Newsom’s official Press Office handle delivered sharp criticism of Trump, saying that the war in Iran had “driven U.S. gas prices up 44% to a four-year high.”

Notably, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) illustrates that gas prices in May 2022 hit $4.545/gallon, which is higher than the current national average of $4.446/gallon on Sunday, according to the American Automobile Association data.

The same data also showcased that Californians paid the most for gas, with the average price for a gallon of fuel costing $6.101 on Sunday.

“61 days in, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, oil keeps climbing, and families have already paid over $29 BILLION MORE at the pump nationwide,” the post said, outlining the tense situation in the Middle East and its impact on ordinary Americans.

The post then shared that “every more expensive fill-up, grocery run, and flight is a Trump Iran war tax,” adding that the administration had no plans to bring prices down.

Iran War

The President had earlier also announced that his administration was reviewing a new proposal from Iran to end the war in the region, but he had expressed doubt whether it would meet his expectations.

On the other hand, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he was optimistic about the gas prices falling once the Strait of Hormuz reopens. “Once the Strait opens, you’ll see prices come down, come down immediately,” the Transport Secretary said.

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