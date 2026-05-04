Bessent Blames Blocked JetBlue Merger

Bessent repeated the argument on X. "Had Spirit Airlines been allowed to merge with Jet Blue, it would have given them much more resiliency," he wrote, adding that Warren, Buttigieg and Biden administration allies left "dozens of regional airports" facing lost service and "thousands of jobs" at risk.

Warren Points To Court And Fuel Costs

Warren had already pushed back Saturday, saying politicians did not block the deal. She noted that a federal judge ruled the merger illegal and argued Spirit's failure stemmed from the carrier's weak finances and surging fuel costs.

Spirit's shutdown triggered disruption across U.S., Caribbean and Latin American routes. Reuters reported on Sunday that the airline had nearly completed customer refunds after abruptly canceling flights, while rival carriers offered discounted fares to stranded passengers. Spirit had scheduled more than 4,000 flights through May 15 before suspending operations.

Duffy Calls Merger Opposition Massive Mistake

Spirit executives and industry analysts also pointed to jet fuel as a breaking point. CEO Dave Davis cited a "sudden and sustained rise in fuel prices," while GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said Spirit's restructuring assumed jet fuel near $2.24 a gallon in 2026, far below late-April levels near $4.51.

The airline was already burdened by debt, had filed for bankruptcy before, and failed to secure a proposed $500 million government bailout after lender resistance.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also backed Bessent on Sunday, calling opposition to the Spirit-Jet-Blue merger a "massive mistake."

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