Iran War Final ‘Nail In The Coffin,’ Elizabeth Warren Says

“Republicans are desperate to shift blame from higher costs hitting families,” she said in the post, amid criticism from GOP lawmakers about the failed merger during the previous President Joe Biden administration.

Spirit Airlines Ceases Operations

According to data from Airlines for America on Friday, the price of a gallon of jet fuel hovered around the $4.13 mark, which is down from early April’s $4.88/gallon price.

Iran War Updates

Meanwhile, Trump launched the “Project Freedom” initiative aimed at guiding stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz as a “humanitarian gesture” for non-partisan countries amid the joint war between the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

Trump had earlier also shared that his administration was reviewing a new proposal from Iran to end the war in the Middle East, but expressed doubt whether it would meet his expectations.

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