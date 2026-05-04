On Sunday, President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) after the Democrat criticized a Supreme Court of the United States ruling on voting rights.

Trump, Jeffries Clash Over Supreme Court Voting

Trump posted on Truth Social, lashed out at Jeffries for calling the Supreme Court "illegitimate" following its decision on the Voting Rights Act.

"Hakeem Jeffries, a low IQ individual, said our Supreme Court is ‘illegitimate.’ After saying such a thing, isn't he subject to Impeachment?" Trump wrote.

He also added, "I got impeached for A PERFECT PHONE CALL. Where are you Republicans? Why not get it started?"

Jeffries fired back on X with a response: "Jeffries Derangement Syndrome," echoing a phrase Trump has used against critics.

Supreme Court Voting Rights Ruling

Last week, in a press conference, Jeffries called a Supreme Court decision on the Voting Rights Act "unacceptable" and labeled the court's conservative majority "illegitimate," saying the ruling weakened protections for minority voters.

He pledged Democrats would "fight back" against what he described as a setback to civil rights, though he acknowledged the decision was not unexpected.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision struck down Louisiana's congressional map for creating a second majority-Black district, with Justice Samuel Alito writing that race had improperly dominated the map-making process, violating equal protection principles.

Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), condemned the ruling and called for legislative action to strengthen voting rights protections.

Trump praised the decision, calling it a "BIG WIN for Equal Protection under the Law" and saying it restored the Voting Rights Act to its "original intent."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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