The allegation lands as Sanders has also attacked what he calls reported profiteering from cryptocurrency and other deals, including an estimate that the Trump family's gains tied to crypto and other ventures reached $4.05 billion.

In the X post on Saturday, Sanders wrote that Meta's payments came last year, while the tax change he cited happened this year and pushed Meta's quarterly tax rate to negative 23%.

How Meta's Tax Break Raises Eyebrows

Sanders argued the sequence amounts to an unusually lucrative payoff for the company, calling it "a pretty good return on investment."

He described the prior legal dispute as a "bogus lawsuit," and paired that claim with the inauguration donation to support his criticism of the tax outcome.

The shared reader stake is trust in whether government decisions that affect corporate costs are being shaped by private payments and personal enrichment.

In parallel to the Meta claim, a January report cited by Sanders put the Trump family's crypto gains at $3.013 billion after a $646 million jump, part of a broader $4.05 billion estimate that also included other dealmaking and revenue sources.

Are Trump's Financial Gains Unethical?

A White House spokesperson rejected conflict-of-interest claims by saying Trump's assets are held in a trust run by his children.

Still, Sanders' Meta allegation and the crypto wealth figures have fueled questions about how political power and private balance sheets intersect.

Another prominent critic, Elizabeth Warren, has targeted the Trump family's crypto activity as well, describing it as a "superhighway of crypto corruption."

Warren previously urged Scott Bessent, in his role as Treasury secretary, to initiate a federal review of Trump's crypto-related activity, according to the context cited alongside Sanders' comments.

Political Donations Shape Corporate Control Dynamics

This development emphasizes the intertwining of corporate interests with political influence, echoing Sanders’ allegations about Donald Trump benefiting Meta Platforms through substantial tax breaks, thereby raising questions about the ethical implications of such corporate-political relationships.