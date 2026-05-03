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Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on energy at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas
May 3, 2026 5:15 AM 2 min read

Trump Threatens Further, Deeper US Military Drawdown In Germany

“We are going to cut way down, and we’re cutting a lot further than 5,000,” Trump told reporters Saturday before boarding Air Force One.

The pullback is expected to affect a long-range fires battalion the Biden administration had slated for deployment in Germany later this year.

Lawmakers Warn Of Putin Signal Risk

The added "We expect the Department to engage with its oversight committees in the days and weeks ahead on this decision and its implications for U.S. deterrence and transatlantic security."

Not Trump’s First Move Against NATO

This is not Trump’s first pressure campaign on European allies. In 2020, he proposed pulling roughly 12,000 troops from Germany over defense spending failures. Biden administration reversed it.

Trump has also threatened to exit NATO entirely, labeling it a “paper tiger.”

The U.S. president has also clashed with European allies over his push to acquire Greenland.

Photo Courtesy: Rawpixel.com on Shutterstock.com

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