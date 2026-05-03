Trump's Take On Iran Proposal, Tariffs On EU Cars And More: This Week In Politics

It’s been a dramatic week, with President Donald Trump making some significant statements regarding Iran, the EU and arms sales to the Middle East. Here’s a quick recap of the week’s top political stories.

Trump Says ‘Can’t Imagine That It Would Be Acceptable’ Before Reviewing Iran’s Proposal

Trump Declares Iran War ‘Terminated’

Despite Trump’s declaration that the Iran war is over, the Strait of Hormuz has only seen a fraction of its usual traffic. Kpler data indicates that only seven ships passed through the Strait in 24 hours, a stark contrast to the 100–120 vessels that typically transit daily. This discrepancy highlights the gap between political resolution and the actual reopening of the oil market.

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Trump Says EU ‘Not Complying’ With Trade Deal, Announces 25% Tariffs On Cars, Trucks

Trump has accused the European Union of violating a trade agreement and has announced plans to raise tariffs on imported cars and commercial vehicles. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that he would increase tariffs on cars and trucks from the EU to 25%, citing noncompliance with a previously agreed trade deal.

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US Approves Over $8 Billion Arms Sales To Gulf Allies Amid Fragile Iran Ceasefire

The State Department has approved more than $8.6 billion in arms sales to four Middle Eastern allies, including the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Qatar and Kuwait. This approval bypassed congressional review by declaring a national security emergency. The largest package, worth $4.01 billion, replenishes Qatar’s Patriot missile capacity.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Why White House Dinner Shooter’s Manifesto Was Released So Quickly, Trum

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