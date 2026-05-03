Trump Says EU 'Not Complying' With Trade Deal, Announces 25% Tariffs On Cars, Trucks

On Friday, President Donald Trump said the European Union is violating a trade agreement and announced plans to raise tariffs on imported automobiles and commercial vehicles.

EU Faces 25% Auto Tariff Hike

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he would increase tariffs on cars and trucks coming from the EU to 25%, citing what he described as noncompliance with a previously agreed trade deal.

"I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States," he wrote.

Trump added that vehicles produced in the U.S. would be exempt. "It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF," he said.

He also pointed to what he called a surge in domestic investment, claiming "over 100 Billion Dollars" is being invested in new auto plants across the country.

US Trade Probe And EU Retaliation Plans

Officials said the probe could lead to tariffs or other trade restrictions.

Earlier in the year, the EU reportedly considered retaliation against the U.S. over tariff threats tied to Trump's Greenland policy.

Options included trade countermeasures and the use of a rarely used "bazooka" tool that could restrict U.S. exports, services, and market access in Europe.

EU action was not expected before new tariffs took effect, and any major steps would have required broad member-state support.

EU leaders also discussed coordinated responses and expressed solidarity over Greenland-related tensions.

Analysts said exporters relying heavily on the U.S. market could see higher costs and reduced competitiveness if tariffs were imposed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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