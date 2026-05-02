Anthony Scaramucci Calls For Trump's Removal, Slams 'Failure Of Political Elites'

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci on Saturday escalated his criticism of U.S. leadership, arguing that institutional failures and political silence are enabling what he calls dangerous behavior by President Donald Trump.

Political Elite Failure And Trump Removal Call

In a post on X, Scaramucci accused political and business leaders of enabling what he described as dangerous behavior by President Trump.

"We are ALL FAILING this country," Scaramucci wrote, calling for Trump's removal from office and arguing, "He should have been removed before the war started. He is mentally unwell."

He also criticized what he described as "sane washing," writing, "The sane washing — pretending this is normal — that’s just the surface problem."

Scaramucci extended blame beyond Trump, saying, "The real problem is that we have willing accomplices."

"What we have in America right now is a complete failure of political elites to execute on the constitutional system that was built specifically for this moment," he added.

Scaramucci specifically pointed to lawmakers, executives and media figures, stating: "Every senator who stays quiet. Every executive who writes the check. Every commentator who normalizes it."

He concluded that Trump "needs to be removed from office and he won’t be."

Scaramucci Criticizes Trump As Democrats Raise Fitness Concerns

Last month, Scaramucci criticized Trump over remarks about Pope Leo XIV, warning the situation could "gets worse and worse" and urging a de-escalation of Trump's rhetoric.

Separately, Democratic lawmakers renewed calls to consider the 25th Amendment after Trump's Easter post.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called it "utterly unhinged," and other Democrats argued it underscored the need for constitutional action.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-Calif.) office mocked a White House mental health initiative aimed at expanding treatment options, responding to the announcement with, "For himself?"

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