US Approves Over $8 Billion Arms Sales To Gulf Allies Amid Fragile Iran Ceasefire

The State Department on Friday approved more than $8.6 billion in arms sales to four Middle Eastern allies, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Qatar and Kuwait, waiving congressional review by declaring a national security emergency.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio “determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale” to each nation, the department stated, citing U.S. national security interests.

Breaking Down The Deals

The largest package replenishes Qatar’s Patriot missile capacity at $4.01 billion, followed by a $2.5 billion Integrated Battle Command System for Kuwait. Israel and Qatar each received $992.4 million Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System approvals, with the UAE receiving a $147.6 million APKWS package. The systems include rocket launchers, high-explosive warheads, proximity fuzes and personnel training.

Global Spending Hits Record

The approvals come as global military spending reached a record $2.9 trillion in 2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). This marks the 11th straight year of increases. The U.S. accounted for $954 billion, a 7.5% year-over-year decline.

Separately, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released $400 million in Ukraine military support, with the Senate-passed $900 billion National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026 earmarking an additional $400 million annually in 2026 and 2027 under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The Trump administration also previously approved $10 billion in arms to Taiwan, a deal since delayed amid anticipated U.S.-China talks.

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