Trump Says 'Can't Imagine That It Would Be Acceptable' Before Reviewing Iran's Proposal

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said he is reviewing a new Iranian proposal to end the conflict but cast doubt on whether it would be acceptable, signaling continued tension between Washington and Tehran.

Iran Peace Proposal Under Review

Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One that he was still waiting to see the exact wording of Iran's offer.

"I'll let you know about it later," he said, adding, "They're going to give me the exact wording now."

Shortly after his remarks, Trump posted on Truth Social, criticizing the proposal and signaling little optimism about its prospects.

"Can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity and the World, over the last 47 years," he wrote.

Trump Rejected Iran Deal Offer

On Friday, President Trump said Iran's latest diplomatic offer did not meet U.S. demands, saying he was "not satisfied" and that Tehran was seeking concessions Washington could not accept.

He also described Iran's leadership as "very disjointed" and divided.

"They want to make a deal, but … I'm not satisfied with it," Trump said, adding that Iran was asking for terms he could not agree to while talks were still ongoing through phone discussions.

He reiterated that the United States would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, warning that unresolved conflict could re-emerge if not handled properly.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran remained open to talks if the U.S. reduced what he called excessive threats and provocative policies.

He also stated that Iran's armed forces were prepared to respond to any aggression.

Democrats Criticize Iran War Over Costs

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the Iran conflict an "illegal war" and accused the administration of bypassing Congress, warning it had increased instability and financial pressure on Americans.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) criticized reported war costs, citing estimates as high as $50 billion compared to lower Pentagon figures, and said Americans were "paying for their incompetence."

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said rising gas and grocery prices would undercut any claims of success, calling the conflict a "disaster" for both the economy and national security.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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