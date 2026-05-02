On Friday, President Donald Trump's declaration that U.S. hostilities with Iran are over ignited fierce Democratic backlash, with top lawmakers accusing him of bypassing Congress and risking another prolonged Middle East conflict.

Schumer Denounces Trump's Iran War Declaration

Trump told Congress that the war with Iran had ended, noting there had been no direct exchange of fire between U.S. and Iranian forces since April 7 and that hostilities initiated in late February had been terminated.

The timing is significant because it came just as the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution approached — a legal threshold that could have forced Trump to seek congressional authorization for continued military action.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized Trump's move on X, calling it "bullsh**" and describing the conflict as "an illegal war."

Schumer argued that Republican lawmakers were enabling continued instability while Americans bore the financial burden.

"This is an illegal war," Schumer wrote, warning that the ongoing conflict endangered lives, fueled chaos and increased economic pressures.

Elizabeth Warren Warns Of ‘Forever War'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also condemned Trump's handling of Iran, warning that the administration lacked a clear strategy.

"What we're really seeing in Iran is another forever war," Warren said on X. "Donald Trump has demonstrated over and over and over that he has no plan and no exit ramp."

Warren urged congressional Republicans to intervene, framing the conflict as an open-ended military engagement with potentially severe long-term consequences.

Trump Dissatisfied With Iran Peace Proposal Amid Ongoing Tensions

Trump simultaneously also signaled continued diplomatic friction, saying Iran's latest peace proposal failed to satisfy U.S. demands.

"They want to make a deal, but … I'm not satisfied with it," Trump said.

While the White House maintains the conflict has formally ended, critics argue Trump's legal maneuver may have avoided congressional oversight without resolving broader geopolitical or economic risks.

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