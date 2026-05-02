On Friday, President Donald Trump said that Iran's latest diplomatic offer failed to meet U.S. demands.

Trump Rejects Iran Proposal As Nuclear And Military Tensions Persist

Speaking at the White House, Trump said Iran wants a deal but is seeking concessions that Washington cannot accept, Reuters reported.

"They want to make a deal, but … I’m not satisfied with it," Trump said, adding that Iran's leadership appeared divided and "very disjointed."

“They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to,” Trump said, while noting that discussions were still ongoing through phone negotiations.

Trump has stressed he would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon and suggested that ending hostilities prematurely could allow the crisis to resurface within years.

Iran Signals Conditional Diplomacy While Preparing For Potential Conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran remains open to negotiations if the U.S. abandons what he described as excessive threats and provocative policies.

In a statement, Araqchi said Iran's armed forces are prepared to defend against any aggression.

At the same time, reports indicate Tehran has strengthened air defenses in anticipation of possible U.S. or Israeli military action.

Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Raises Global Economic Fears

The standoff continues to center on Iran's nuclear ambitions and control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor responsible for roughly 20% of global oil and gas flows.

The ongoing U.S. blockade of Iranian crude exports and shipping disruptions have heightened fears of economic instability, rising energy prices and broader global recession risks.

China has urged both sides to preserve the ceasefire and reopen the strait quickly.

In commodities, WTI crude oil fell 2.45% to $102.50 per barrel as of 6:14:57 p.m. EDT.

RBOB gasoline futures slipped 0.13% to $3.6103 per gallon, while natural gas futures rose 0.80% to $2.789 per MMBtu as of 6:14:58 p.m. EDT.

ULSD heating oil dropped 2.60% to $3.975 per gallon as of 6:14:57 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Trump also informed congressional leaders that he did not require their authorization to continue military operations past the legal deadline.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock