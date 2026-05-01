Trump Approval Rating Falls To 40% As Voters Deliver Poor Marks On Economy

A new voter poll shows President Donald Trump losing support from voters. While the stock market is hitting record highs, voters give the president low scores on his handling of the economy.

Trump's Approval Rating

The April Emerson College poll shows Trump with an approval rating of 40% and disapproval rating of 56%. Both scores have been getting worse for the president since March.

Trump had an approval rating of 42% and disapproval rating of 51% in March. The net approval rating of -9 has now worsened to -16 in April in the latest Emerson College poll.

Among the top reasons for Trump's worsening approval rating is his handling of the economy.

Of the three issues of the economy, foreign policy and immigration, Trump scores the lowest approval rating on the handling of the economy at 38%.

Trump's approval rating on the economy of 38%, comes with a disapproval rating of 56%. From a year ago, the disapproval rating for Trump's handling of the economy is up seven percentage points.

The net approval of Trump's handling of the economy was -12 (37% approval, 49% disapproval) and has now fallen to -18.

The new poll shows the economy as the top issue for voters at 40%, followed by threats to democracy (15%) and healthcare (13%).

Record High Stock Prices Not Enough

Even though Trump is getting low ratings for how he handles the economy, the stock market is performing very strongly. Major indexes like the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and Dow Jones are reaching record highs.

Other voter polls have shown that Trump gets low grades for affordability, energy prices and health insurance prices.

The voter polls show that when it comes to the majority of voters, stock prices may not be the only thing that matter. Many voters and consumers are focused on the prices of goods at grocery stores, the price at the gas pump and the rising costs of health insurance.

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