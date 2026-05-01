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Anthropic logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. With the X profile photo of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in the background. Indonesia - June 17, 2025
May 1, 2026 9:06 AM 2 min read

Pentagon Keeps Anthropic Claude Ban, Separates Mythos Amid 'National Security' Concerns

On Friday, the Pentagon’s tech chief said Anthropic‘s Claude models remain a supply chain risk, and other departments might phase out their usage over the months.

Emil Michael, on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday, highlighted that Mythos, the AI model, with its advanced cyber capabilities, could potentially identify and rectify cyber vulnerabilities. He called it a “separate national security moment.”

He also stated that some “exceptions” can be granted based on complexities in integration. However, he said Mythos was a separate issue.

Michael underscored that the issue with Mythos is not limited to the Department of Defense (DOD) but is a broader concern that requires government-wide attention. He emphasized the need for network fortification to counter the risks associated with the AI model.

Pentagon Signs AI Deals With Major Firms

Michael said the Defense Department still wants guardrails, but their terms are “negotiable” based on varied views of different companies.

White House AI Push After Anthropic Talks

This development follows recent reports of the Trump administration’s attempts to bypass Anthropic’s supply chain risk designation and potentially deploy Mythos for government use. The White House was reportedly drafting an executive action to find a workaround.

The move was preceded by a meeting between White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, which was described as a "productive introductory meeting" on potential collaborations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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