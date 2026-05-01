Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has hinted at the possibility of renewed military action against Iran.

On Thursday, Katz indicated that Israel might need to take further action to secure its long-term strategic goals, even though Iran has been set back “years backward” during the past phase of attacks.

Katz’s stern warning suggests that the current ceasefire may not be a permanent solution to the standoff with Iran, reported Fox News.

In a ceremony to promote the incoming Israeli Air Force commander, Katz stated, “…it is possible that soon we will be required to act again to ensure the achievement of those goals.”

At the same time, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced a significant military resupply surge. Two cargo ships docked in Ashdod and Haifa, and multiple transport aircraft arrived within 24 hours, carrying approximately 6,500 tons of military equipment, including thousands of air and ground munitions, military trucks, and combat vehicles.

Israel Backs UAE Against Iran

According to a Financial Times report on Thursday, Israel sent advanced defence systems, including an Iron Beam laser-based interceptor and a drone-detection technology, Spectro, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help counter Iranian missile and drone attacks during the past phase of attacks.

The deployment, enabled by ties established under the Abraham Accords, brokered by President Donald Trump in his first term, marks a major step in security cooperation.

Israel also provided real-time intelligence on Iranian missile threats targeting the UAE, which bore the brunt of Iran's response. Iran launched over 500 missiles and 2,000 drones, most of which were intercepted using advanced air defense systems, including Israeli technology.

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