UN Chief Says US Unpaid Dues Worth Billions Are 'Non-Negotiable'

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has affirmed that the billions of dollars that the U.S. owes to the international body are “non-negotiable.”

Guterres clarified that the outstanding amount, known as “assessed contributions,” is a mandatory obligation of member nations and cannot be negotiated, Reuters reported on Thursday.

While Guterres continues to lead reform initiatives at the UN, especially under the scrutiny of the U.S, he assured that the organization would strive to be as effective, cost-efficient, and capable of delivering for the people it serves.

However, he stressed that non-payment of the dues and reforms are two distinct issues.

Earlier in January, Guterres had cautioned about a potential “financial collapse” of the UN due to unpaid dues, a significant portion of which is owed by the U.S. In February, the UN revealed that America had paid approximately $160 million of the over $4 billion it owes to the global body.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Trump Ties UN Funds To Reforms Push

The cost-cutting measures demanded by the U.S. involve overhauling the U.N. pension system, discontinuing long-distance business-class travel for certain senior and all mid-level professionals, further reductions to senior U.N. ranks, and a 10% cut in long-standing and ineffective peacekeeping missions.

Earlier this year, Trump issued a memo ordering the U.S. to withdraw from dozens of international bodies deemed against national interests, targeting 35 non-UN groups and 31 United Nations agencies. The move follows a 2025 executive order mandating a review of global commitments to identify those misaligned with U.S. priorities. It said withdrawing from the UN involves stopping participation in its bodies and ending financial contributions.

Last month, Trump also mulled withdrawing from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) amid the alliance's noncooperation with the U.S. in the war with Iran. However, it is legally not possible without Congressional approval.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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