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Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at a White House press briefing after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines flight 5342 by DCA airport.
May 1, 2026 4:25 AM 2 min read

Gavin Newsom Mocks Pete Hegseth For Not Knowing Cost Of Iran War After Officials Reportedly Reveal True Figure Being Closer To $50 Billion

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) criticized U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over the cost of the Iran war after a report said internal estimates put the war's price tag closer to $50 billion, roughly double the figure the Pentagon publicly gave Congress this week.

Newsom Says Americans Pay At The Pump

Drone Losses And Munitions Drive Costs

Much of the gap stems from munitions that have been used and must be replaced. CBS notes that the Pentagon has lost 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, aircraft that can cost $30 million or more apiece, highlighting how the cost of attrition has mounted beyond headline spending figures.

Pentagon acting Comptroller Jules Hurst told senators on Thursday that military construction costs were difficult to estimate because the department does not yet know its future posture or base needs.

Khanna Presses Hegseth On Household Costs

The pocketbook fallout has also become a political flashpoint. At a House hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) asked Hegseth whether he knew how much the war would cost Americans through higher gas and food prices. Hegseth did not answer directly, instead asking, "What is the cost of an Iranian nuclear bomb?" and accusing Khanna of "playing gotcha questions about domestic things."

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com

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