Trump Drops Tariffs On Scotch Whisky To 'Honor' King Charles: 'Nobody Else Was Able To Do...'

President Donald Trump declared the elimination of tariffs on Scottish whisky as a mark of respect for Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla, following their state visit.

Shortly after bidding adieu to the British royals at the White House on Thursday, Trump announced on his Truth Social, saying, “The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking!”

He further explained that the removal of tariffs and restrictions applies specifically to Scotland’s trade with Kentucky, a state renowned for its bourbon production, especially in relation to wooden barrels.

The British Royal visit to the U.S. was officially meant to celebrate transatlantic ties ahead of America’s 250th Independence Day anniversary. However, it also focused on resetting the strained relationship between the nations amid Trump’s dissatisfaction with UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer over the lack of co-operation on several issues.

Tariff Relief Only On UK Whiskey

Following Trump’s announcement, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that the U.S. would grant preferential tariff access to UK-produced whiskey as part of the ongoing U.S.–UK Economic Prosperity Deal.

He noted that the deal builds on earlier agreements that expanded U.S. access to the UK market for beef and ethanol, as well as a recent pharmaceutical pact aimed at boosting investment and innovation in both countries. The updated implementation also includes broader preferential treatment for selected American and British goods.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the UK Department of Business and Trade clarified that the tariff relief announced by Trump applies only to whisky, not to related products such as wooden barrels.

Notably, earlier this year, Trump had threatened to impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes after French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly declined to join his Gaza ‘Board of Peace' initiative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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