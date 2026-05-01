President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation Thursday to fund key Department of Homeland Security agencies, officially ending the longest shutdown in the department's history after weeks of pressure from the White House, Senate and rank-and-file House Republicans.

House Quickly Passes Senate Funding Bill

The House passed the measure by voice vote less than an hour after Republican leaders notified members that the chamber would take it up. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) had held the Senate-passed bill for weeks amid conservative objections, but relented as funds to pay DHS employees dwindled.

The Senate approved the measure last month, and Trump signed it hours after House passage.

Rep. Mark Alford (R-Mo.) first sought to pass the bill by unanimous consent, but House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected. Harris had criticized the plan because it did not include money for border security. The House then moved the bill under suspension of the rules and passed it after a short debate.

ICE And Border Patrol Remain Unfunded

The legislation funds most of DHS through Sept. 30, including the Transportation Security Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Coast Guard, Secret Service and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. It does not fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Border Patrol operations, which remain at the center of the GOP's immigration fight.

Shutdown Strained DHS During Security Crunch

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