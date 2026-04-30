House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Thursday that Congress does not need to authorize President Donald Trump's military action in Iran because the United States is "not at war," even as a key War Powers deadline approached.

Johnson Says Congress Should Not Intervene Now

Trump notified Congress of military operations in Iran on March 2, making Friday the 60-day threshold under the War Powers Resolution of 1973. The law generally requires a president to end unauthorized military operations after 60 days unless Congress authorizes them. When asked about the deadline, Johnson replied, "We are not at war."

Hegseth Says Ceasefire Paused War Clock

The law allows a 30-day extension if the president certifies that "unavoidable military necessity" involving the safety of U.S. forces requires continued operations while they are being withdrawn.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made a similar argument Thursday, telling Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) that the ceasefire paused the clock. "We are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire," Hegseth said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. Kaine disputed that reading.

Senate Again Rejects Iran War Measure

After Hegseth testified, the Senate again rejected a War Powers Resolution to halt military action against Iran. The measure failed 47-50, with Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) joining nearly every Democrat in supporting the effort.

Military leaders gave no sign Wednesday that operations were ending. Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst III said the war has cost about $25 billion and that the administration expects to seek supplemental funding from Congress.

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