Trump To Launch TrumpIRA.gov To Reach 54 Million American Workers Without Retirement Plans: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to sign an executive order on Thursday directing the Treasury Department to launch a new website, TrumpIRA.gov.

The website, aimed at expanding access to retirement plans for millions of American workers whose employers do not offer one, will allow users to browse and compare private-sector options, with filters for cost, minimum contribution, and minimum balance, according to a Semafor report.

The order is tied to the Saver’s Match, a 2022 law that directs the federal government to match retirement contributions from workers earning less than $35,000 with up to $1,000 annually, starting January 2027. TrumpIRA.gov must be live before that deadline.

About 54 million full- and part-time workers have no access to an employer-provided retirement plan, according to the Economic Innovation Group. Of those, 27 million qualify for the Saver’s Match but have no account to collect it.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Trump’s Broader Savings Push

Trump first called the retirement gap a “gross disparity” at his State of the Union address in February, pledging to give workers “access to the same type of retirement plan offered to every federal worker.”

The initiative follows Trump Accounts, a separate program that seeds tax-advantaged investment accounts with $1,000 for children born between 2025 and 2028. Over 4 million children have already registered, according to the IRS.

The Gap Between Balances And Reality

Trump has repeatedly pointed to rising 401(k) balances as a sign of economic strength. The average 401(k) balance rose to $146,400 in 2025, up 11% year over year, according to Fidelity Investments.

But hardship withdrawals hit a record 6% of participants in 2025, according to Vanguard. The median withdrawal was just $1,900, with 36% going toward preventing foreclosure or eviction and 31% toward medical expenses.

The Treasury will vet the listed plans but will not partner with specific financial institutions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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