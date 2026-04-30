GM, Ford, Stellantis Risk Trump Ire With Tariff Refund Tailwind: Report

Tariff Relief Could Invite Ire

The decision to ask for refunds could invite trouble from the Trump administration following a U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down some of Trump’s tariffs, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The companies had estimated the refunds into their account books, which increased the companies’ reported net incomes, the report said. The companies expressed uncertainty about when the payments would be received.

The President had earlier acknowledged that companies not applying for tariff refunds could stand to benefit. However, Ford’s CFO, Sherry House, shared that it could sue the Trump administration if it did not transfer funds, Reuters reported.

Trump Rejects Ford’s Aluminum Relief Plea

The administration reportedly told automakers that they were provided with relief from a few national security tariffs. The fire incident impacted the Ford F-150 production heavily.

Ford’s Robotaxi Pivot?

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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