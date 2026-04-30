Might Happen

User @beffjezos took to the social media platform X, sharing an AI-generated video of a SpaceX rocket preparing for launch and a passenger holding a ticket for the ride to Mars, dated 2059.

“POV: it’s 2036, Gavin Newsom has ruined the United States and you decide to leave the planet forever instead of dealing with yearly wealth taxes,” the user said in the post’s caption.

California’s Wealth Tax Criticism

The proposed wealth tax has seen widespread criticism, with investor Chamath Palihapitiya claiming that the tax could eventually apply to most California residents and be expanded without voter approval.

However, the proposal’s backers claimed that they had amassed enough signatures and shared that the tax would be going to the ballot as the proposal had gathered more than 1.5 million signatures, far exceeding the required 875,000 signatures which were required.

SpaceX’s New Filings Show Musk’s Voter Strength

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s filings have shared that shareholders within the company wouldn’t be able to fire Musk from his position as the CEO of the commercial space flight company without his consent.

This is because the SpaceX IPO dual-class share structure, which would divide shares into Class A and Class B, each of which would be equal to 10 votes when making corporate decisions.

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